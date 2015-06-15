FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria to issue Treasury bills worth 873 bln naira in Q3
June 15, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria to issue Treasury bills worth 873 bln naira in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to borrow about 872.96 billion naira ($4.4 billion) in a new Treasury bills issue between June 18 to Sept. 3, the central bank said on Monday.

The bank said it will auction 215.12 billion naira worth of the 3-month paper, 238.5 billion in the 6-month debt and 419.34 billion worth in the 1-year paper.

The total debt proposed for the third quarter is 12.3 percent short of the 995.5 billion raised in the second quarter of the year, the data released by the bank showed.

$1 = 198.9500 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

