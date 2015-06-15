Nigeria to issue Treasury bills worth 873 bln naira in Q3

LAGOS, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to borrow about 872.96 billion naira ($4.4 billion) in a new Treasury bills issue between June 18 to Sept. 3, the central bank said on Monday.

The bank said it will auction 215.12 billion naira worth of the 3-month paper, 238.5 billion in the 6-month debt and 419.34 billion worth in the 1-year paper.

The total debt proposed for the third quarter is 12.3 percent short of the 995.5 billion raised in the second quarter of the year, the data released by the bank showed.