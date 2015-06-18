FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria raises 144 bln naira in Treasury bills; yields mixed
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria raises 144 bln naira in Treasury bills; yields mixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria raised 143.64 billion naira ($723 million) in Treasury bills with mixed yields, the central bank said on Thursday.

Total bids for the notes stood at 275.30 billion, up from 253.82 billion naira at the last auction on June 3, it said.

The bank said it sold 26.30 billion naira worth of 3-month bills at 10 percent, up from 9.79 percent at the previous sale. It sold 25 billion naira worth of the six-month paper at 12.7 percent, unchanged from the last auction.

The bank said it sold 92.34 billion naira worth of the one-year note at 12.80 percent, down from 12.99 percent.

$1 = 198.9500 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.