Nigeria raises 62.4 bln naira in T-bills, yields mixed

LAGOS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria raised 62.43 billion naira ($314 million) in Treasury bills with maturities of 3-month and 6-month at mixed returns amid poor demnd for the note by investors asking for higher yields, the central bank said on Thursday.

Total bids for the notes stood at 63.55 billion naira, down from 77.02 billion at the last auction on Aug. 5.

The bank sold 32.43 billion naira of the 3-month debt at 10 percent, unchanged from the previous auction.

It auctioned 30 billion naira of six-month bills at 13 percent, marginally up from 12.90 percent previously.