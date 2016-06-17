FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria cenbank mops up naira cash at higher rate before FX trading starts
June 17, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Nigeria cenbank mops up naira cash at higher rate before FX trading starts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank is selling long-dated treasury bills at higher yields than the secondary market to mop up naira liquidity before next week’s start of interbank currency trading, traders said on Friday.

The central bank sold 205.9 billion naira worth of one-year bills on Friday at 13.5 percent, compared with the secondary market which is currently trading at 10.81 percent. It had offered 78 billion naira bill on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)

