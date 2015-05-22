FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria raises 111 bln naira in T-bills, yields lower
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria raises 111 bln naira in T-bills, yields lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria sold 110.99 billion naira ($558 million) in Treasury bills at lower yields across all tenors compared with the previous sale on May 6, the central bank said on Friday.

Investors submitted a total of 243.39 billion naira in bids at the auction held on Wednesday, compared with 329.97 billion bids at the previous auction.

The yield on the 3-month bill fell to 9.95 percent from 10.09 percent at the previous auction, the central bank said, adding that it sold 32.43 billion naira of the 3-month paper.

The bank sold a total of 22.82 billion naira of the six month paper at 12.75 percent against 12.89 percent yield at the last auction. It also sold 55.68 billion worth of the one-year paper at 13 percent, compared with 13.39 percent last month.

$1 = 199 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.