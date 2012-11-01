FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian conglomerate UAC says 9-mo profit up 31 pct
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Nigerian conglomerate UAC says 9-mo profit up 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Thursday its pretax profit for the nine months to September rose 31 percent to 5.8 billion naira ($37 mln), compared with 4.5 billion naira in the same period last year.

Revenue for the nine month period hit 47.5 billion naira, compared with 43.5 billion naira in the same period of 2011.

The group which operates 10 subsidiaries include a quick service restaurant, a food business and a property arm, said its food unit accounted for 44 percent of its nine month profit. ($1 = 157.0600 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.