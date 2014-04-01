UAC Nigeria 2013 pretax profit rises 30 pct

LAGOS, April 1 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Tuesday its 2013 pretax profit rose 30 percent to 14.01 billion naira ($84.95 million) from 10.74 billion naira a year earlier.

The company’s revenue also increased by 13 percent to 78.71 billion naira, compared with 69.63 billion in the previous year.

It proposed a dividend of 1.75 naira per share due for payment on June 26, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.