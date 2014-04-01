FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAC Nigeria 2013 pretax profit rises 30 pct
April 1, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

UAC Nigeria 2013 pretax profit rises 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 1 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Tuesday its 2013 pretax profit rose 30 percent to 14.01 billion naira ($84.95 million) from 10.74 billion naira a year earlier.

The company’s revenue also increased by 13 percent to 78.71 billion naira, compared with 69.63 billion in the previous year.

It proposed a dividend of 1.75 naira per share due for payment on June 26, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

$1 = 164.93 Naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Mark Potter

