LAGOS, April 5 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC group has suspend a planned rights issue due to a weak equity market and shareholders had rejected a proposal to issue preference shares via private placement, Chief Executive Larry Ettah said on Tuesday.

Ettah said the capital raise would happen at the subsidiary levels and that the UAC group would fund its own subscription from internal cash flows. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)