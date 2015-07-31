Nigerian conglomerate UACN H1 pretax profit falls 58 pct

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UACN reported a 58 percent decline in its half year pretax profit to 2.14 billion naira ($11 million), compared with the same period of last year.

Gross earnings fell to 37.37 billion naira in the period to end-June from 40.25 billion naira, the company said in a statement. Distribution and administrative expenses rose to 7.25 billion from 5.37 billion naira in the previous year.