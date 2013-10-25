FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian conglomerate UAC says 9-month profit up 49 pct
October 25, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Nigerian conglomerate UAC says 9-month profit up 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Friday its nine months pretax profit rose 49.4 percent to 5.84 billion nigerian naira ($36.78 million), compared with 3.91 billion naira the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the conglomerate increased to 60.47 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 47.52 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.78 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

