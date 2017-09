LAGOS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit rose to 43.4 billion naira ($273.2 million), up 2.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Gross earnings grew to 48.7 billion naira in the nine months to Sept 30 from 37.9 billion naira in the year-earlier period, the bank said in a statement.