Nigerian lender UBA expects loan growth in 2016 after drop last year
March 17, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Nigerian lender UBA expects loan growth in 2016 after drop last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) expects loan growth of 10 to 15 percent this year, reversing a 3.3 percent decline last year, it said on Thursday.

The top tier lender had originally forecast loan growth last year of 5 to 8 percent but that did not materialise. Loans grew 14 percent in 2014, the bank said.

“Because of uncertainty in the macro-environment we decided to be very cautious in the growth of risk assets,” Chief Executive Phillips Oduoza, who is due to retire by July said, explaining the drop in loans last year.

“For this year we see a positive outlook but we will continue in our conservative approach to risk creation.” (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)

