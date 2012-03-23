Nigeria's UBA eyes Eurobond in Q4 2012 or early 2013

* $500 million Eurobond seen towards end of year

By Tosin Sulaiman

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank of Africa is looking to issue a $500 million Eurobond in the final quarter of this year or early next year to finance its foreign currency assets and expansion in Africa, Chief Executive Phillips Oduoza said on Friday.

UBA, one of Nigeria’s top four lenders, issued a 35 billion naira ($222 million) bond last year and a 20 billion naira bond in 2010 as part of a 400 billion naira debt issuance programme.

Last month, it suspended a share sale citing weak local market conditions and Uduoza said the bank wanted to complete the capital raising before proceeding with the Eurobond.

“We will probably do that last quarter of this year or early next year,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

“We’re looking at about $500 million. We’re still at the discussion stage. We haven’t appointed parties. What we want is to do our equity capital raising before the Eurobond and that depends on market conditions.”

The bond would have a tenor of between five and seven years, he added.

“We want to use it to finance some of our risk assets, some long-term foreign-currency denominated assets, and for our expansion in Africa,” he said.

Nigeria, Africa’s top crude oil exporter, issued a $500 million debut Eurobond in January 2011. The aim of the 10-year bond was to create a benchmark for Nigeria in the global market.

The bond, which was issued with a coupon of 6.75 percent, was yielding 6.15 percent on Friday.

UBA operates in 19 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. Oduoza said it had applied for a banking licence in Angola but the southern African state was a difficult market to enter.

“It’s a fast-growing market just like Nigeria,” he said. “It’s been very tough. One of the requirements is partnership with the government and we don’t want to partner with government. We don’t want to dilute the brand.” ($1 = 157.7 naira) (Reporting by Ed Cropley. Editing by Jane Merriman)