Nigeria's UBA surges to 2-month high on H1 profit

LAGOS, July 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) surged to a two month high after the lender said pre-tax profit for the first half of the year more than doubled to 31.84 billion naira ($198 mln).

UBA, a top tier bank, rose 4.89 percent to 4.29 naira by 1106 GMT, almost the maximum five percent limit allowed, to value it at around 141 billion naira ($877 mln) and help lift the all-share index up 0.37 percent to 22,203 points.