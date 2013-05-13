FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's UBA says Q1 pretax profit up 12 pct yr-yr
May 13, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

Nigeria's UBA says Q1 pretax profit up 12 pct yr-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Monday its first quarter pretax profit rose 11.9 percent year-on-year to 17.15 billion nigerian naira ($109 mln), up from 15.32 billion naira in the same period of 2012.

Gross earnings at the top tier lender climbed to 62.7 billion naira during the first three months of 2013, as against 52.4 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the local bourse. ($1 = 157.6 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Joe Brock)

