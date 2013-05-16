Nigeria's UBA sees 30 pct loan growth this year

LAGOS, May 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian top tier lender United Bank for Africa (UBA) expects to grow its loan book by 30 percent this year, up from 6 percent in 2012, as it targets consumer and infrastructure financing, its chief executive said on Thursday.

UBA told an analysts’ conference call that consumer, oil and gas, manufacturing and telecom sectors accounted for 70 percent of the total 687 billion Nigerian naira ($4.36 billion) loans last year.

“We are making a strategy shift ... to creating risk assets this year,” Phillips Oduza, UBA CEO said.

The bank expects 2013 pretax profit to grow 25-30 percent year-on-year to around 65-67 billion naira, from 52 billion naira in 2012, the CEO said during the call.

He said return on equity (ROE) will be above 22 percent this year, compared to 32 percent achieved last year. ($1 = 157.4000 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Keiron Henderson)