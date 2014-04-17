FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian bank UBA posts first-quarter profit down 21 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian bank UBA posts first-quarter profit down 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday that its pretax profit fell to 13.54 billion naira ($83.5 million) in the first quarter, down 21.1 percent from 17.16 billion naira a year earlier.

However, gross earnings grew to 68.1 billion naira during the three months to March 31, against 62.9 billion naira in the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 162.2500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.