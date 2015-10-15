FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's UBA says 9-month pretax profit rises 35 pct
October 15, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's UBA says 9-month pretax profit rises 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit rose to 57.36 billion naira ($288.31 million) in the year to Sept. 30, compared with 42.54 billion naira posted same period last year.

Gross earnings at the top-tier lender rose to 247.20 billion naira compared with 210.71 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Shares in the bank fell 2.39 percent to 4.10 naira on the local bourse at 1315 GMT ($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by David Evans)

