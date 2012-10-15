Nigeria's UBA says 9-month profit up almost four fold

LAGOS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa said on Monday its pretax profit rose almost four fold to 44.86 billion naira ($285.10 million) in the first nine month to September, compared with 9.42 billion naira in the same period last year.

Figures from the bank showed a sharp fall in losses taken from bad loans to 4.7 billion naira in the nine months to September, compared with 11.478 billion naira in that period last year.

The bank said gross earnings also rose to 168.20 billion naira from 138.50 billion naira in the last period. ($1 = 157.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)