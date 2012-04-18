Nigeria's UBA swings to 28.5 bln naira loss in 2011

LAGOS, April 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s United Bank for Africa said on Wednesday its swung to a pre-tax loss of 28.49 billion naira ($180.86 million) in 2011, compared with a pre-tax profit of 3.22 billion naira in the previous year, the bank said in a statement.

Gross earnings rose 4.08 percent to 184.83 billion naira, versus 177.57 billion in 2010.

The bank had in February issued a profit warning, and said the loss was driven principally by one-off write downs of bad loans. (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Tim Cocks)