Nigeria's Unilever says 2013 profit down 16 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Unilever says 2013 profit down 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Unilever said on Friday its 2013 pretax profit fell to 6.9 billion naira ($41.9 million), down 15.5 percent from 8.2 billion naira a year ago.

The household product maker said turnover increased to 60 billion naira during the twelve months to December 2013, from 55.54 billion naira the previous year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Unilever said it will pay a dividend of 1.40 naira per share on May 17.

$1 = 164.90 Naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa. Editing by Jane Merriman

