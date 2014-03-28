Nigeria's Unilever says 2013 profit down 16 pct

LAGOS, March 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Unilever said on Friday its 2013 pretax profit fell to 6.9 billion naira ($41.9 million), down 15.5 percent from 8.2 billion naira a year ago.

The household product maker said turnover increased to 60 billion naira during the twelve months to December 2013, from 55.54 billion naira the previous year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Unilever said it will pay a dividend of 1.40 naira per share on May 17.