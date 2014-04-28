Nigeria's Unilever says Q1 profit down 46 pct

LAGOS, April 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Unilever said on Monday its first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.09 billion naira ($6.8 million), down 46 percent from 2.02 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover fell to 13.8 billion naira in the three months to March, compared with 14.2 billion naira a year earlier, the maker of household products said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 160.84 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jane Baird; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)