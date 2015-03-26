FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever Nigeria 2014 pretax profit falls 58 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 26, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Unilever Nigeria 2014 pretax profit falls 58 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 26 (Reuters) - Unilever Nigeria said on Thursday its 2014 pretax profit fell 57.7 percent to 2.87 billion naira ($14.4 million), compared with a year ago.

Turnover also fell to 55.75 billion naira during the period, against 60 billion naira the previous year, the household product maker said in a statement. The firm proposed a cut to dividend for 2014 to 0.10 naira per share, compared with 1.25 naira a year earlier.

$1 = 199 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and James Macharia

