Unilever Nigeria's 9-mth pre-tax profit down 0.34 pct
October 17, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Unilever Nigeria's 9-mth pre-tax profit down 0.34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Unilever Nigeria’s pre-tax profit in the first nine months of 2012 fell marginally by 0.34 percent to 5.77 billion naira ($36.63 million), from 5.79 billion naira in the same period of the previous year, the company said.

The household product maker’s gross earnings rose to 41.66 billion naira, compared with 40.41 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 157.50 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

