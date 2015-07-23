FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever Nigeria H1 pretax profit falls to 94 mln naira
July 23, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Unilever Nigeria H1 pretax profit falls to 94 mln naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 23 (Reuters) - Unilever Nigeria said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit fell to 94.07 million naira ($472,832), from 2.07 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover dropped to 28.72 billion naira in the six month period, compared 29.28 billion last year, the household consumer products maker said in a statement.

It said financial charges rose 137 percent to 1.61 billion naira in the period from 677.8 million naira the previous year.

$1 = 198.9500 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

