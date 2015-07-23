FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Union Bank H1 pretax profit rises 2 pct
July 23, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Union Bank H1 pretax profit rises 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit rose 2.3 percent to 6.61 billion naira ($33 million), compared with a year ago.

Gross earnings also rose to 55.95 billion naira during the six months to end-June from 52.88 billion naira, it said in a statement.

“This was a good performance for the bank across most financial metrics, which can be attributed to our improving fundamentals and operational discipline,” said the bank Chief Financial Officer, Oyinkan Adewale.

$1 = 198.9500 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia

