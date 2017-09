LAGOS, April 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank first quarter pretax profit fell 51 percent to 2.49 billion naira ($13 million) from year ago, it said on Tuesday.

Gross earnings rose to 20.86 billion naira during the period to end-March versus 18.78 billion naira in the same period last year, the lender said in a statement without giving reasons for the decline in profit.