LAGOS, April 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank said on Thursday its 2014 pretax profit grew 80 percent to 26.97 billion naira ($136 million), compared with the previous year.

Revenue rose to 135.89 billion naira compared with 121.39 billion naira the previous year, the bank said, adding that it narrowed its impairment charge for credit loss to 4.82 billion naira from 12 billion.