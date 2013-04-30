FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Union Bank says swings to 2012 pre-tax profit
April 30, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 4 years

Nigeria's Union Bank says swings to 2012 pre-tax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank said on Tuesday it had posted a pre-tax profit of 9.06 billion naira ($57.38 million) in 2012, compared with a 107.68 billion naira loss a year earlier.

Gross earnings rose by 33 percent to 112.79 billion naira, from 85.1 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Union Bank had in 2010 sold a 60 percent stake to a group of institutional investors led by African Capital Alliance private equity for $750 million to help it recapitalise.

The bank was one of nine lenders that the central bank spent $4 billion bailing out in 2009, after it judged they were grossly under capitalised. Its losses in 2011 wer largely owing to write downs of bad debt. ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

