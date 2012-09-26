FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Union Bank hits 12.5 bln naira H1 pre-tax profit
September 26, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria's Union Bank hits 12.5 bln naira H1 pre-tax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Union Bank said on Wednesday it had swung to a pre-tax profit of 12.46 billion naira ($79.05 million) in the year to June, compared with 61.57 bln naira loss in the same period last year, after operations were recapitalised by a new investors.

Gross earnings however declined to 58 billion naira, compared with 67.82 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Union Bank, one of the lenders rescued by the central bank in 2009, was taken over by a group of institutional investors led by African Capital Alliance, a private equity firm, for $750 million to help it recapitalise.

The recovery was due to an injection of new capital and support from the state-owned bad bank AMCON, which cleaned up its bad loan portfolio, bank chief executive Funke Osibodu said in a statement. ($1 = 157.62 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

