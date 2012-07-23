Nigeria Unity Bank H1 pre-tax profit rises 63 pct

LAGOS, July 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Unity Bank said on Monday its pre-tax profit for the first half of the year rose 63.61 percent to 3.53 billion naira ($21.84 million), compared with 2.15 billion naira in the same period last year.

Unity Bank’s gross first half earnings jumped to 25.93 billion naira, from 20.99 billion last year, the bank said in a filing with Nigerian Stock Exchange. Unity shares were flat at 0.50 naira per share on Monday.