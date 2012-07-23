FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria Unity Bank H1 pre-tax profit rises 63 pct
July 23, 2012 / 3:09 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria Unity Bank H1 pre-tax profit rises 63 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Unity Bank said on Monday its pre-tax profit for the first half of the year rose 63.61 percent to 3.53 billion naira ($21.84 million), compared with 2.15 billion naira in the same period last year.

Unity Bank’s gross first half earnings jumped to 25.93 billion naira, from 20.99 billion last year, the bank said in a filing with Nigerian Stock Exchange. Unity shares were flat at 0.50 naira per share on Monday.

$1 = 161.65 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock

