LAGOS, April 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Unity Bank posted a 35.2 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profits to 4.26 billion naira ($21 million) the same period last year, it said on Thursday.

The middle tier bank did not give reasons for the higher earnings but said in a statement revenue rose to 16.5 billion naira against 14.97 billion naira in the period to end-March.