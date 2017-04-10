FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. agrees to sell fighter jets to Nigeria -Nigerian military official
April 10, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. agrees to sell fighter jets to Nigeria -Nigerian military official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 10 (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to sell fighter jets to Nigeria to help in its fight against Boko Haram and talks underway include possible U.S. assistance in training, surveillance and military intelligence sharing, a senior Nigerian military official said on Monday.

"Yes, I can confirm to you that the U.S. has agreed to sell some fighter jets to us to support in the ongoing insurgency war," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The ongoing negotiation is not only in the supply of fighter jets but also assistance in training, surveillance and military intelligence," the official added. (Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja; Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

