#Energy
July 1, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria arrests businessman in connection with girls' abductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian troops have arrested a businessman suspected of being at the head of a Boko Haram intelligence network that helped plan the abduction of more than 200 school girls in the northeast, the military said on Tuesday.

The man had helped the Islamist militant group plan several attacks, including the killing of traditional ruler the Emir of Gwoza, it said in a statement.

The abduction in mid-April of 276 school girls, 219 of which remain in captivity, has become a symbol of the government’s powerlessness to protect civilians from attack by the group. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

