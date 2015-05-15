FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian town of Marte in Borno state retaken by Boko Haram
May 15, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian town of Marte in Borno state retaken by Boko Haram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, May 15 (Reuters) - The Nigerian town of Marte in Borno state has been retaken by Boko Haram militants after being liberated in February, the state deputy governor said.

“It is sad as we have been made to understand that Marte is today completely fallen under the control of the insurgents, which to us is a very huge set back,” deputy governor Zannah Umar Mustapha said.

The Islamist jihadi group took over a territory larger than Belgium last year and it took the combined efforts of Nigerian, Chadian and Nigerien troops to push them out of most of the areas, while Cameroon repelled border attacks.

The Sambisa forest reserve remains their last major stronghold. (Reporting By Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

