Boko Haram militants kill 11 Chad troops -military source
#Energy
October 6, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Boko Haram militants kill 11 Chad troops -military source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Suspected militants from Nigeria’s Boko Haram group killed 11 soldiers from neighbouring Chad in a overnight attack in a border region, a Chadian military source said.

Seventeen attackers died also in the fight, the source told Reuters. Chad is a leading contributor to a 8,700-strong regional force fighting Boko Haram, which has expanded beyond its northeast Nigerian heartland to attack Chad, and other neighbours, Niger and Cameroon. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Andrew Heavens)

