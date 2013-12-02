FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria imposes 24-hour curfew on Maiduguri after attack
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 2, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria imposes 24-hour curfew on Maiduguri after attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nigerian authorities imposed a 24-hour curfew in the main northeastern city of Maiduguri on Monday after suspected Islamist militants staged an attack there in the early hours.

Baba Ahmed Jidda, a spokesman for the government of Borno State, of which Maiduguri is the capital, announced the curfew in a statement, but provided no details about the attack and did not say whether there had been any casualties.

“The imposition of the curfew is necessitated by an attack in Maiduguri by people suspected to be Boko Haram members in the early hours of today,” he said.

“Borno state government pleads with all citizens to remain calm and law abiding until the situation is put under control.”

The Nigerian military has periodically imposed curfews on Maiduguri, birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency, but it is rare for the state government to make such an announcement.

In May, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in Borno and two other states, ordering an all-out offensive against the Islamist group, which is fighting to establish an Islamic state in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims.

Initially the campaign appeared to temper the violence as soldiers wrested back control of towns, cities and stretches of semi-desert in the northeast from the militants.

But they have retreated to remoter areas, including the forested Gwoza hills near Cameroon, from where they have mounted deadly counter-attacks and have stepped up killings of civilians they accuse of collaborating with the authorities.

The military said last Friday it may have killed more than 50 Islamist insurgents in an air strike on one of their main bases in Gwoza. (Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.