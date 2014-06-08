FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast kills at least three outside Nigerian barracks - witnesses
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 8, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Blast kills at least three outside Nigerian barracks - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, June 8 (Reuters) - An explosion killed at least three people outside an army barracks in Nigeria’s northeastern city of Gombe on Sunday, witnesses said.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast but Islamist group Boko Haram has set off explosives and killed thousands in its five-year-old bid to carve out an Islamist state in the northeast.

“I heard a loud sound and then black smoke covering the place ... We saw soldiers moving bodies,” trader Bello Kasuwankatako told Reuters.

Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.