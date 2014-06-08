Blast kills at least three outside Nigerian barracks - witnesses

ABUJA, June 8 (Reuters) - An explosion killed at least three people outside an army barracks in Nigeria’s northeastern city of Gombe on Sunday, witnesses said.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast but Islamist group Boko Haram has set off explosives and killed thousands in its five-year-old bid to carve out an Islamist state in the northeast.

“I heard a loud sound and then black smoke covering the place ... We saw soldiers moving bodies,” trader Bello Kasuwankatako told Reuters.