Gunmen kill 16 in central Nigeria church attack-police

ABUJA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed 16 people when they fired on worshippers at a church in Nigeria’s central Kogi state during a Monday evening service, police said on Tuesday.

“A group of three unidentified gunmen stormed the church and opened fire on them, killing 16,” Simeon Ille, spokesman for the Kogi state police, told Reuters by phone.

Islamist sect Boko Haram has attacked several churches this year in Nigeria but the strike on Monday in the town of Okene, around 140 miles (225 km) south of the capital Abuja, was further south than the group’s usual targets. (Reporting by Joe Brock)