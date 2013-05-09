FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian militants killed 46 police in Nassarawa ambush - police
May 9, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Nigerian militants killed 46 police in Nassarawa ambush - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 9 (Reuters) - Nigerian militants killed 46 police officers during an ambush in the north central state of Nassarawa this week, the police said on Thursday.

It was not clear if the militants in Tuesday’s attack were linked to Islamist sect Boko Haram, which has waged an insurgency in northern Nigeria for three years. Boko Haram and other Islamist groups usually operate further north than Nassarawa.

“Forty six police officers were killed about 10 km (6 miles) from Lafia by members of a militia who had ambushed them on their way to an operation to arrest the leader of the militia group,” police spokesman Sergie Ezegam said. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
