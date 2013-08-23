Suspected Nigerian Islamists kill 44 in northeast - sources

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed 44 people when they attacked a village in northeast Nigeria earlier this week, emergency and security sources said on Friday.

The assault on Demba village was close to Baga town in northeast Borno state, which was a stronghold of Islamist sect Boko Haram until a military crackdown in mid-May pushed many militants into hiding or across the Cameroon border.

The attack happened on Monday but details are only just emerging because the area is remote and phone lines have been cut off by authorities to disrupt Boko Haram’s activities. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Pravin Char)