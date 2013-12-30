FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Nigeria Islamists kill eight in bachelor party attack
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 30, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Nigeria Islamists kill eight in bachelor party attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear Boko Haram not yet a threat to oil producing delta, paragraph 2)

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Suspected fighters from Islamist group Boko Haram opened fire on a bachelor party in northeast Nigeria, killing eight people and wounding several others, witnesses said on Sunday.

Boko Haram is fighting to impose strict Sharia or Islamic law in mostly Muslim northern Nigeria, and has become a serious threat to Africa’s top oil producer, although its insurgency is far from the oil fields of the southern Niger Delta.

Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan ordered an all out offensive against the northeastern rebels in Africa’s leading energy exporter. Though they retreated into a hilly area around the Cameroon border, the rebels have since stepped up attacks on both soldiers and civilians.

“Three Boko Haram members came on motorcycles at about 11 yesterday night,” Abdul Usman told Reuters in the main northeastern city of Maiduguri, where he fled after escaping the attack on Tashan Alade village. “They were shooting indiscriminately.”

Nigerian forces have stepped up the offensive against the rebels in the past few days after Boko Haram fighters armed with grenade launchers and anti-aircraft guns attacked an army barracks in the town of Bama. (Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.