Car bomb kills seven in northeast Nigeria - witness

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 14 (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed on Tuesday when a car bomb exploded in Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri, a witness said, the latest violence in a region beset by an Islamist insurgency.

The bomb exploded at about 1300 GMT outside the state television offices, civil servant Abubakar Zakariya told Reuters, adding he saw seven bodies and several people receiving medical treatment. Other witnesses confirmed the explosion.

Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state and the focal point of an insurgency being waged by Boko Haram, a radical sect which wants to create an Islamic state in the north of Africa’s most populous nation and top oil exporter. (Reporting by Lanre Ola in Maiduguri and Isaac Abrak in Kaduna; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Janet Lawrence)