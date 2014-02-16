FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Islamists kill 90 in Nigeria village raid - witnesses
February 16, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Suspected Islamists kill 90 in Nigeria village raid - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist fighters killed at least 90 people in an attack on a village in remote northeast Nigeria on Sunday, witnesses said.

The gunmen surrounded the village of Izge, near the border with Cameroon, spraying it with bullets and burning down dozens of houses, they said.

“As I am talking to you now, all the dead bodies of the victims are still lying in the streets,” resident Abubakar Usman told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza in Maiduguri; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

