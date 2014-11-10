FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 20 killed in bomb blast at northeast Nigerian school
November 10, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

At least 20 killed in bomb blast at northeast Nigerian school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMATURU, Nigeria Nov 10 (Reuters) - At least 20 people, most of them students, were killed in a bomb blast at a secondary school in Nigeria’s northeastern town of Potiskum on Monday as they gathered for assembly before classes, a teacher said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Yobe State, a territory that has been hit by an insurgency by Islamist Boko Haram rebels. At least 29 people were killed in another bombing in the town on Nov. 3.

“As it stands now, we have taken about 20 dead bodies to the hospital. There are some that are critically injured and I am sure the death toll will rise,” the teacher at the school told Reuters, asking to remain anonymous. (Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

