Explosion at radio station in central Nigeria kills four -police
April 28, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Explosion at radio station in central Nigeria kills four -police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria, April 28 (Reuters) - An improvised explosive device detonated at a radio station in the central Nigerian state of Kogi Monday night killing at least four people, police said on Tuesday.

It was unclear whether the attack on the local language Ta‘o FM station in Okene town was orchestrated by Nigeria’s Boko Haram militants or the powerful organised robbery and kidnapping rings that operate in the West African country.

“Three security guards and an engineer working for the station were killed. We are investigating who could be responsible and why,” Shola Adebayo, the public relations officer for state police, told Reuters.

Adebayo said police believed Ta‘o FM was the target.

While Kogi is a way off from northeastern Nigeria, where Islamist group Boko Haram has waged a six-year insurgency, the region has also experienced intermittent attacks by the militants intent on creating a caliphate in west Africa. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Isaac Abraak; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
