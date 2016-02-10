FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

More than 60 people killed in suicide bombs in Nigeria -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 10 (Reuters) - More than 60 people were killed by a twin suicide bomb attack at a camp in northern Nigeria for people displaced by an insurgency of the jihadist Boko Haram group, a military and emergency official said on Wednesday.

The attack took place some 85 km (50 miles) outside the capital of Borno state, centre of the seven-year insurgency, they said. It took place on Tuesday, but a breakdown in the telephone system had prevented the information being made public earlier. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dominic Evans)

