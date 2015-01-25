FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Boko Haram militants attack major Nigeria northern city
January 25, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Suspected Boko Haram militants attack major Nigeria northern city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram militants began attacking Nigeria’s major northeastern city of Maiduguri just after midnight on Sunday, military, government and local sources said.

At around 9 am (0800 GMT) on Sunday, a Reuters witness said shelling could be heard and that military helicopters were circling the city.

The militants began the attack at the edge of the city in the Njimtilo area. The city is the capital of Borno state and would be a major prize for the insurgents who are trying to carve out an Islamic state. (Reporting By Lanre Ola in Maiduguri and Julia Payne in Abuja; Editing by Catherine Evans)

