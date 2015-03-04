FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boko Haram remote control bomb kills two Niger soldiers
March 4, 2015

Boko Haram remote control bomb kills two Niger soldiers

NIAMEY, March 4 (Reuters) - A bomb planted and remotely detonated by Boko Haram militants near the southeastern Niger town of Diffa has killed two soldiers and wounded a third, Niger military sources said on Wednesday.

“We had two soldiers killed on Wednesday in a remote controlled explosion. We took up the chase and killed the two militants responsible for the attack,” near a bridge over the Kamadougou river, an officer said.

It is the first time the army has said it was attacked using a remotely detonated bomb since it launched a campaign in conjunction with Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria this year against the Islamist militant group. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

