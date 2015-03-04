FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Boko Haram remote-control bomb kills two Niger soldiers
March 4, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Boko Haram remote-control bomb kills two Niger soldiers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon fighting Islamists

* First reported use of such a weapon in Niger campaign

* Armed men kill two in Cameroon’s Far North region (Adds Cameroon shootings)

NIAMEY, March 4 (Reuters) - A bomb planted and remotely detonated by Boko Haram militants near the southeastern Niger town of Diffa killed two soldiers and wounded a third on Wednesday, military sources said.

It was the first time Niger’s army has reported being attacked with such a device since it launched a campaign with Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria this year against the Islamist group.

Boko Haram has killed thousands it its bid to set up an Islamist state in its heartland of northeast Nigeria. It has also launched a series of cross-border incursions in recent months into Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

“We had two soldiers killed on Wednesday in a remote-controlled explosion. We took up the chase and killed the two militants responsible for the attack” near a bridge over the Kamadougou river, a officer from Niger said.

In a separate attack, armed men on a motorbike killed at least two people in Kerawa, in the Far North region of Cameroon, on Tuesday around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT), according to a Cameroon army officer who declined to be identified.

“We think it was a revenge killing. We suspect that a deal went wrong between the two people who were killed and Boko Haram. That’s the only way to explain their presence in that frontier zone,” the officer said.

Chad’s army, considered one of the best in the region and backed by a strong air force, first deployed to help Cameroon fend off Boko Haram and is now pressing southwest into Nigerian territory after re-capturing the border town of Gambaru last month. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki in Niamey and Sylvain Andzongo in Yaounde; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
